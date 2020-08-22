Watch Now:

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs performed the primary installment of the 2020 Crosstown Traditional on Friday night time at Wrigley Discipline, and it wasn’t a lot of a contest. The visiting South Siders racked up six dwelling runs — two by Jose Abreu and 4 off Cubs starter Jon Lester, who’s allowed 13 runs over his previous two begins. On the identical time, Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel allowed just one run in eight innings of labor. He now boasts a 2.65 ERA for the 12 months. The Sox prevailed within the collection opener by a rating of 10-1 (field rating).

Whereas Abreu did probably the most harm, Eloy Jimenez authored probably the most jaw-dropping dwelling run with this 466-foot shot off a first-pitch cutter from Colin Rea:

That is his ninth dwelling run of the season and his fortieth profession dwelling run in 147 video games. The 23-year-old Jimenez is in fact a former Cubs prospect, however he was dealt to the White Sox as a part of the July 2017 commerce that despatched Jose Quintana to the North Aspect.

Talking of Sox energy, they’ve now hit 22 dwelling runs of their previous 45 innings. Final season, the White Sox ranked thirteenth within the AL in dwelling runs, however thanks partially to Friday night time’s outburst they’ve now handed the Yankees for the present AL lead in homers.

The win marked the White Sox’s sixth straight victory. They’re now 16-11 general with a plus-28 run differential and 5 video games over .500 for the primary time for the reason that first half of the 2016 season. That is been the hope for 2020, because the Sox spent the offseason including veteran free brokers to the spectacular younger core that features Jimenez and rookie phenom Luis Robert, who additionally homered on Friday. The Sox are in third place within the AL Central however only one sport behind the first-place Twins.

Regardless of the ritual beating they suffered at dwelling on Friday, the Cubs keep a four-game lead within the NL Central.