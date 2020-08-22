Watch Now:

Highlights: Thunder vs Rockets

The weekend has arrived, however there is no slowing down the 2020 NBA playoff motion. Saturday sees one other quadruple-header from the Disney World bubble, and within the third sport of the day, the Houston Rockets will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder of their first-round sequence.

Regardless of enjoying with out Russell Westbrook, Houston has gained every of the primary two video games by double digits. It was a collective effort in Sport 2, with seven of the eight gamers who noticed the court docket scoring in double figures, and the protection stepping as much as restrict the Thunder to only 98 factors.

Oklahoma Metropolis will want a a lot better sport from Chris Paul on Saturday in the event that they need to get again within the sequence. The veteran level guard struggled towards his previous workforce in Sport 2, ending with simply 14 factors and two assists. He is been their engine all season lengthy, and so they have little likelihood if he is not enjoying properly.

How one can Watch Rockets-Thunder Sport 3

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22 | 6 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Vast World of Sports activities — Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

ESPN | fuboTV (attempt without spending a dime) Odds: Rockets -3 | Over/Beneath: 222.5

Storylines

Rockets: This sequence was alleged to be one of the vital aggressive of the primary spherical, particularly with Westbrook sidelined on account of a quad damage, however the Rockets have seemed the a lot better aspect. They have been raining 3s as per regular, and have tightened up on the defensive aspect of the ball, most notably in Sport 2. In the event that they maintain stifling the Thunder’s offensive assault, they need to have little bother profitable this sequence.

Thunder: Heading into the season, there was little hope for the Thunder. Everybody assumed Paul and Gallinari had been going to be traded, and so they’d get began on a rebuilding undertaking. As a substitute, they proved everybody fallacious, establishing themselves as a transparent playoff workforce within the West. Now down 2-0 to the Rockets, and struggling on the offensive finish, they discover themselves in an identical place to the preseason. Can they silence the doubters as soon as once more?

Sport prediction

If this was a typical playoff state of affairs, with the Thunder going again dwelling after dropping the primary two video games, they’d be the choose. However that benefit is misplaced within the bubble, and the Rockets have one of the best participant and a greater workforce. So we’ll trip with them on a small quantity. Decide: Rockets -3