The Phillies on Friday reportedly bolstered their bullpen in a commerce with the Pink Sox. The Phillies have acquired right-handers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and money concerns from Boston. In return, the Pink Sox will obtain right-hander Nick Pivetta and right-handed prospect Connor Seabold.

Workman, 32, has pitched to a 4.05 ERA and a pair of.00 Okay/BB ratio in 6 2/3 innings for the Pink Sox this season. For his profession, he is acquired an ERA+ of 117 throughout components of six huge league seasons. Workman is eligible free of charge company this coming offseason. As for Hembree, 31, he is struggled within the early moving into 2020, however for his profession he is acquired an ERA+ of 125 in 260 reduction appearances. He is not eligible free of charge company till after the 2021 season. Our personal R.J. Anderson lately named each Workman and Hembree as candidates to be traded main as much as the Aug. 31 deadline.

On Boston’s facet, Pivetta, 27, has a profession ERA of 5.50. He is spent most of his profession as a member of the Philly rotation, however his current and future is probably going within the bullpen. Seabold, 24, is a former third-rounder out of Cal State Fullerton who’s registered a 3.52 ERA and 4.41 Okay/BB ratio in components of three minor league seasons.

The Pink Sox, who’ve been one of many worst groups in baseball this season, are very a lot in promote mode in the meanwhile. The Phillies, meantime, are angling to contend. Up to now, Philly has had maybe the worst bullpen in all of baseball this season, they usually lately misplaced their finest bullpen performer, Jose Alvarez, to the injured record.