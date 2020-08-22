Watch Now:

Sony Michel has not practiced since opening coaching camp on the bodily unable to carry out (PUP) listing, however the New England Patriots are hopeful the previous first-round draft choose might be prepared for the crew’s season opener in opposition to the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13. Michel’s working backs coach, Ivan Fears, indicated to reporters Friday that he hasn’t dominated the starter out for Week 1.

“I believe he’ll be prepared when he has a shot to get on the market,” Fears stated, per Greg A. Bedard. “Hopefully now we have a while earlier than the primary recreation for him to be on the market. If not, we’ll take him after we get him.”

Fears’ remarks aren’t precisely a tough committal to Michel’s return from offseason foot surgical procedure, the second predicament in three years to sideline the working again for an prolonged time frame. However they not less than spell some hope that New England’s third-year starter might be again sooner somewhat than later. The Patriots’ current addition of former Houston Texans starter Lamar Miller appeared to recommend Michel could be absent for the opener, however then Miller himself shortly landed on PUP whereas recovering from a 2019 ACL tear.

Talking of Miller, Fears additionally appeared optimistic that the most recent addition to a crowded RB room might be accessible within the close to future.

“Very hopeful,” he stated. “I see Lamar as a veteran participant who has been very, very productive … I would prefer to see if he is the true deal, after all. However after we get him, we’ll get him.”

The general uncertainty leaves seventh-year vet James White and 30-year-old Rex Burkhead because the presumptive one-two punch to open the 2020 season. White has been one of many membership’s prime move catching specialists for a half-decade, eclipsing 55 catches in 4 straight seasons; Burkhead, who reportedly not too long ago restructured his contract to stay with the crew, had greater than 500 yards from scrimmage for the Pats in 2019 regardless of enjoying solely 12 video games. Additionally within the combine is Alabama product Damien Harris, a 2019 third-rounder who appeared in simply two video games as a rookie and has maybe essentially the most to achieve if Michel and/or Miller are sidelined.