Watch Now:

Clippers Take out the Mavericks to take 2-1 Sequence Lead

(2:37)

Luka Doncic left Sport 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers early within the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle. He limped to the locker room virtually instantly after initially leaving the sport after which returning to Dallas’ lineup. The Mavericks ruled him out of the rest of Sport 3 following the damage with a left ankle sprain.

“It is not that unhealthy,” Doncic said following the sport. “Actually, I had luck that it was my left ankle. It is not my proper.”

After Sport 3, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle stated that whereas the severity of the damage is unknown, having Sport 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET certainly doesn’t help.

“We’re uncertain of the precise severity of Luka’s ankle. One of many good issues is, it is the great ankle, not the one which he is sprained just a few occasions within the lat couple of years,” Carlisle said. “We’ll know extra tomorrow [Saturday], however he did come again and take a look at it clearly and wasn’t transferring nice. We’ll see the place he’s come tomorrow and Sunday morning. This sport on Sunday is early, which doesn’t make it any simpler. We’ll see.”

Luka and the defender appeared to get their legs tousled on this drive, and Doncic instantly crumpled to the ground. As quickly as he might rise up, he limped to the locker room on his personal. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg. Minutes later, he returned from the locker room, nonetheless limping, however obtainable to re-enter the sport.

Doncic missed a number of video games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, however thankfully, this was not the identical one. Doncic sprained his proper ankle through the common season. This time, it was his left leg that suffered the damage, although an actual analysis is just not but recognized. He has missed 13 video games in complete this season on account of a number of totally different accidents.

The Mavericks performed pretty effectively with out Doncic this season, going 7-6 in video games that he missed. Nonetheless, the Clippers are one other animal completely. The Clippers have a double-digit lead coming into the fourth quarter of Sport 3, and a win would give them a 2-1 collection lead. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in place, they’ve a a lot bigger margin for error than a Dallas group that was already struggling. Beating arguably the perfect group within the NBA was already a tall order. If this damage compromises Luka? This collection will probably be over.