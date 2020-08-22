USATSI



Luka Doncic left Recreation 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers early within the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle. He limped to the locker room nearly instantly after initially leaving the sport after which returning to Dallas’ lineup. The Mavericks ruled him out of the rest of Recreation 3 following the harm with a left ankle sprain.

“It is not that dangerous,” Doncic said following the sport. “Truthfully, I had luck that it was my left ankle. It is not my proper”

Luka and the defender appeared to get their legs twisted up on this drive, and Doncic instantly crumpled to the ground. As quickly as he might rise up, he limped to the locker room on his personal. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg. Minutes later, he returned from the locker room, nonetheless limping, however obtainable to re-enter the sport.

Doncic missed a number of video games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, however fortuitously, this was not the identical one. Doncic sprained his proper ankle through the common season. This time, it was his left leg that suffered the harm, although a precise prognosis will not be but identified. He has missed 13 video games in complete this season because of a number of totally different accidents.

The Mavericks performed pretty properly with out Doncic this season, going 7-6 in video games that he missed. Nonetheless, the Clippers are one other animal solely. The Clippers have a double-digit lead coming into the fourth quarter of Recreation 3, and a win would give them a 2-1 collection lead. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in place, they’ve a a lot bigger margin for error than a Dallas staff that was already struggling. Beating arguably one of the best staff within the NBA was already a tall order. If this harm compromises Luka? This collection can be over.