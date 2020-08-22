USATSI



Luka Doncic left Sport 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers early within the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle. He limped to the locker room nearly instantly after initially leaving the sport after which returning to Dallas’ lineup. The Mavericks have ruled him out of the rest of Sport 3 following the damage with a left ankle sprain.

Luka and the defender appeared to get their legs twisted up on this drive, and Doncic instantly crumpled to the ground. As quickly as he might stand up, he limped to the locker room on his personal. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg. Minutes later, he returned from the locker room, nonetheless limping, however accessible to re-enter the sport.

Doncic missed a number of video games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, however fortuitously, this was not the identical one. Doncic sprained his proper ankle through the common season. This time, it was his left leg that suffered the damage, although an actual prognosis will not be but identified. He has missed 13 video games in whole this season attributable to a number of totally different accidents.

The Mavericks performed pretty effectively with out Doncic this season, going 7-6 in video games that he missed. Nevertheless, the Clippers are one other animal completely. The Clippers have a double-digit lead coming into the fourth quarter of Sport 3, and a win would give them a 2-1 sequence lead. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in place, they’ve a a lot bigger margin for error than a Dallas group that was already struggling. Beating arguably the very best group within the NBA was already a tall order. If this damage compromises Luka? This sequence will probably be over.