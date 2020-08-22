Watch Now:

Earl Thomas was despatched residence by the Ravens on Friday following an altercation with fellow Baltimore security Chuck Clark, which has since been acknowledged by the seven-time Professional Bowler. Within the aftermath of this battle coming to mild, Thomas, who was additionally not on the observe area with the crew for Saturday’s session, took to social media so as to add some extra context to his facet of the state of affairs. The 31-year-old additionally included a video from observe of the moments main as much as his altercation with Clark. Thomas admits {that a} “psychological error on my half” on a blown protection was what sparked issues. Thomas additionally appeared a bit miffed that this example wasn’t saved “in home.”

“Being despatched residence sucks,” he stated within the Instagram submit. “I am unable to take the reps I must hold momentum going, however I can mirror on issues and hold working my plan to assist the crew win. This has been one in all my finest camps [and a] loopy state of affairs like this may [throw] dust on it. Right here is the clip that began the battle …

“A psychological error on my half. A busted protection that I attempted to elucidate calmly met with built-up aggression became me moving into [it] with a teammate. Since we did not hold it in home and I am getting texts and calls from ESPN reporters and so on, thought I might try to clear the air. Conditions like this slender my window for error however this [is] the trail I select.”

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora stories {that a} determination on the veteran’s future with the Ravens may come to a head as quickly as at present. The membership’s “Management Council,” a gaggle of gamers who’re thought-about to be the crew’s leaders, have relayed that they don’t need Thomas round, in keeping with La Canfora, and appear to be absolutely supporting Clark’s facet of the altercation. There’s additionally the chance for crew self-discipline, per La Canfora, within the type of a suspension or different actions relating to Thomas.

Head coach John Harbaugh famous on Friday that whereas camp skirmishes are frequent round this time, this incident “simply lasted longer than it wanted to for me.”

Ought to Thomas, who is ready to enter his second 12 months with the membership, be let go by the Ravens, La Canfora says he continues to hear Baltimore gamers voice robust assist for third-year security DeShon Elliott. Free agent security Tony Jefferson, who was launched by the membership again in February, has additionally curried favor within the Ravens’ locker room and may very well be an possibility in the event that they determined that excessive measures of mandatory with Thomas.