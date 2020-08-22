Watch Now:

Clippers Take out the Mavericks to take 2-1 Sequence Lead

Paul George dedicated one of many cardinal sins of sports activities branding when he gave himself the nickname “Playoff P.” Except for Kobe Bryant’s notorious ‘Black Mamba’ sobriquet, few self-bestowed nicknames amongst main athletes ever stick. That’s very true when gamers do not stay as much as them.

Whereas George’s total profession playoff numbers are nice, his clutch performances have been considerably disastrous. He has made solely seven of his 22 clutch shot makes an attempt since getting back from his grotesque 2014 leg damage, failed in defending Damian Lillard on the ultimate play of his first-round loss a yr in the past, and has not gained a playoff sequence since 2013. Whereas his Clippers lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-1 of their first-round sequence, George is now 7-of-33 from the sphere prior to now two video games.

And Charles Barkley, one other participant with a spotty postseason resume, is uninterested in it. The distinction, in Barkley’s thoughts, is that he by no means tried to counsel that he was some form of clutch killer. George hasn’t lived as much as the nickname he himself created.

“You possibly can’t be calling your self ‘Playoff P’ and lose on a regular basis,” Barkley stated. “You do not see me strolling round saying ‘I gained the championship’ as a result of I did not win it. They do not name me Championship Chuck.”

George does have some legitimately spectacular playoff moments underneath his belt. He pushed LeBron James, on the absolute peak of his powers, to seven video games within the Jap Convention Finals. That is not nothing. However it’s been so lengthy since George pulled off something like that within the postseason that the self-imposed nickname, in the interim, would not appear overly applicable. George performs for a championship favourite now, although. If he needs to earn it, the chance is in entrance of him.