Up to now few years, the NBA has held a giant celebration to announce its main awards, however that is clearly not doable within the time of the coronavirus pandemic. As an alternative, like every part else nowadays, the honors are being handed out just about. Early on Saturday afternoon, the league introduced Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse obtained the primary honor as 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year.

Nurse ran away with the award, incomes 90 of the 100 first-place votes for a complete of 470 complete factors. Mike Budenholzer (5) of the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder (4) and Nate McMillan (1) of the Indiana Pacers have been the one different coaches to obtain first-place votes. Budenholzer completed second in total voting, whereas Donovan was third.

Regardless of shedding Kawhi Leonard final summer season, the Raptors as soon as once more completed in second place within the Jap Convention, going 53-19 within the shortened season.