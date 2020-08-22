Watch Now:

Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors

(1:37)

Prior to now few years, the NBA has held a giant occasion to announce its main awards, however that is clearly not attainable within the time of the coronavirus pandemic. As a substitute, like every little thing else lately, the honors are being handed out nearly. Early on Saturday afternoon, the league introduced Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse acquired the primary honor as 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year.

Nurse ran away with the award, incomes 90 of the 100 first-place votes for a complete of 470 complete factors. Mike Budenholzer (5) of the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan (4) of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder and Nate McMillan (1) of the Indiana Pacers had been the one different coaches to obtain first-place votes. Budenholzer completed second in total voting, whereas Donovan was third.

After shedding Kawhi Leonard final summer time, expectations had been understandably lowered for the defending champions, however they picked up proper the place they left off, going 53-19 within the shortened season. A lot of that was because of the management of veterans like Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol, in addition to the continued emergence of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. However Nurse additionally deserved a number of credit score for the way in which he ready his staff on the defensive finish, and stored them on observe regardless of all types of accidents. On Saturday, he acquired it.

Nurse’s teaching journey has taken him all around the world, and he is hung out teaching each in Belgium and England, the place he was named British Basketball League Coach of the 12 months two instances, and labored with the British nationwide staff. Upon returning to america, Nurse labored within the G League for various years, being named G League Coach of the 12 months in 2011.

Ultimately he acquired his shot within the NBA, becoming a member of the Raptors as an assistant coach below Dwane Casey. When the Raptors fired Casey in 2018, they promoted Nurse to the pinnacle teaching place, and he is been an immediate success. In his first two years in cost he led the staff to their first title in franchise historical past and now has an NBA Coach of the 12 months award to go along with the opposite trophies in his case.

Nurse is the one head coach to win a title in each the G League and NBA, and is now additionally the one one to win Coach of the 12 months in each the G League and NBA. Following his success with the Raptors, Nurse was additionally employed as head coach of the Canadian nationwide staff.