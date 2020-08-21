Getty Photographs



Arsenal will face off towards Paris Saint-Germain for a spot within the UEFA Ladies’s Champions League semifinal on Saturday. The event resumes after a re-draw befell with earlier spherical of 16 play leads to consideration. Every group has needed to navigate its means again to event play otherwise, and the knockout spherical format will see just one facet advance. Here is how one can watch the match and what to know:

Match data

Date : Saturday, August 22

: Saturday, August 22 Time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Location : Anoeta – San Sebastian, Spain

: Anoeta – San Sebastian, Spain Stay stream: CBS All Entry

Storylines

Arsenal: The one English facet within the quarterfinals, Arsenal proceed their event with a possibility in entrance of them to make a little bit of assertion. Arsenal boast a roster with top-tier expertise, together with Netherland’s world class striker Vivianne Miedema, and very long time Gunner Kim Little. The group has the added strain of making an attempt to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League — they might want to win the complete event to take action. Regardless of dropping some gamers over the season, the group was in a position to achieve quite a lot of acquisitions, together with Australian ahead Caitlin Foord. The 2 groups might match up properly, and doubtlessly give the event certainly one of its best matches. Arsenal will probably look to Daniëlle van de Donk to drag the strings and set the offense in movement.

PSG: The French facet holds a small edge on this match, being seen as favorites regardless of dropping their most up-to-date match to Lyon in Ligue 1 Female, falling to penalties within the Coup d’ France championship ultimate. Together with going toe to toe with their French rivals, the Parisians have a bonus of getting been in a position to play a couple of matches forward of this event, together with a a number of high gamers throughout all traces like Ashley Laurence, Nadia Nadim, and Formiga. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto completed as the highest scorer within the league with 16 objectives, matching the identical quantity Miedema managed within the WSL. The group has a little bit of Champions League historical past on its facet, having received three of its 4 prior quarterfinals, and so they’ll look so as to add to that.

Prediction

Presumably an in depth recreation, however PSG will maintain off Arsenal and start their knockout spherical with a win because of some goalkeeping heroics from Endler. Choose: PSG 2 Arsenal, 1