Bayern Munich will face Lyon for a spot within the Champions League quarterfinal. Play for the event resumes after a re-draw passed off with earlier spherical of 16 play leads to consideration. Every group has needed to navigate their means again to event play otherwise, with Olympique Lyon being not too long ago topped Coupe D’France champions. The knockout spherical format will see just one facet advance. This is how one can watch the match and what to know:

Match data

Date : Saturday, August 22

: Saturday, August 22 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : San Mamés Stadium – Bilbao, Spain

: San Mamés Stadium – Bilbao, Spain Stay stream: CBS All Entry

Storylines

Olympique Lyon: A traditionally dominant world-class facet, Lyon enter the knockout rounds as soon as once more as favorites to stroll away with the title. The group has had a lot success over time, possible because of the efforts of treating the ladies’s facet as an equal counterpart, and has received 14 consecutive home league titles. The membership might be with out its most prolific participant, the world’s finest in Ada Hegerberg. However Lyon have vital star energy throughout their roster. Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry, Saki Kumagai, and Dzsenifer Marozsán are simply among the world-class expertise they held previous to including extra gamers this yr — together with luring Australia’s Ellie Carpenter from Portland Thorns FC in NWSL. They’re undefeated of their final six matches since returning to play, and their streak included one other Coupe D’France title.

Bayern Munich: The German facet is trying to construct upon its earlier Champions League displaying, after Bayern superior to the semifinals final yr for the primary time. They have been eradicated by Barcelona, and this yr discover themselves having to defeat the reigning Champions League title holder with the intention to advance. Whereas Bundesliga was accomplished in July, the group fell wanting competing for the league title towards home foes Wolfsburg. The membership will possible look to Carolin Simon to assist try to comprise a few of Lyon’s assault, whereas Linda Dallman tries to generate some offense.

Prediction

Lyon may have an excessive amount of too typically and can kick off their knockout rounds with a win with a number of objectives. Choose: Lyon 4, Bayern, 1