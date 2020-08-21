The UEFA ladies’s Champions League has resumed play after a five-month layoff as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The event has shifted to Spain after a spherical of 16 redraw, and can now transfer ahead in an eight-team knockout spherical format beginning with quarterfinals main as much as the championship last.
Spain, Germany, and France every have two golf equipment competing within the event, whereas England and Scotland spherical out the European nations who shall be representing the continent on the highest stage.
Beneath you will discover the total schedule the remainder of the best way. You’ll be able to stream each match on CBS All Entry, together with the ultimate on Aug. 30.
UWCL schedule, matchday begin instances, outcomes
|
Wed., Oct. 30
|
ROUND OF 16:Minsk 1, Barcelona F.C. 3
|
Barcelona advance on combination, 8-1
|
FC Minsk, Minsk
|
ROUND OF 16: Lyon 7, Fortuna Hjørring 0
|
Lyon advance on combination, 11-0
|
OL Coaching Middle – Décines
|
ROUND OF 16: Bayern Munich 2, BIIK-Kazygury 0
|
Bayern advance on combination, 7-0
|
FC Twente Stadion – Enschede
|
ROUND OF 16: Twente 0, Wolfsburg 1
|
Wolfsburg advance on combination, 7-0
|
FC Bayern Campus – Munich
|
ROUND OF 16: Atletico Madrid 1, Man. Metropolis 1
|
Atl. Madrid advance on combination 3-2
|
Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá d – Madrid
|
Thurs., Oct 31
|
ROUND OF 16: PSG 3, Breidablik 1
|
PSG advance on combination 7-1
|
Stade Jean Bouin – Paris
|
ROUND OF 16: Glasgow Metropolis 0 (3), Brøndby 2 (1)
|
Glasgow Metropolis advance 3-1 on penalties
|
Petershill Park – Glasgow
|
ROUND OF 16: Arsenal 8, Slavia Praha 0
|
Arsenal advance on combination 13-2
|
Meadow Park Borehamwood
|
Fri., Aug. 21
|
QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1
|
FINAL
|
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
|
QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow Metropolis 1, Wolfsburg 9
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
|
Sat., Aug 22
|
QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon vs. Bayern Munich
|
2 p.m. ET
|CBS All Entry
|
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
|
QUARTERFINAL:Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain
|
2 p.m. ET
|CBS All Entry
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
|
Tues., Aug. 25
|
SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona
|
2 p.m. ET
|
CBS All Entry
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
|
Wed., Aug. 26
|
SEMIFINAL: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern
|
2 p.m. ET
|
CBS All Entry
|
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
|
Solar., Aug. 30
|
FINAL: Wolfsburg/Barcelona vs. TBD
|
2 p.m. ET
|
CBS All Entry
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián