The UEFA ladies’s Champions League has resumed play after a five-month layoff as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The event has shifted to Spain after a spherical of 16 redraw, and can now transfer ahead in an eight-team knockout spherical format beginning with quarterfinals main as much as the championship last.

Spain, Germany, and France every have two golf equipment competing within the event, whereas England and Scotland spherical out the European nations who shall be representing the continent on the highest stage. 

Beneath you will discover the total schedule the remainder of the best way. You’ll be able to stream each match on CBS All Entry, together with the ultimate on Aug. 30.

UWCL schedule, matchday begin instances, outcomes

Wed., Oct. 30

ROUND OF 16:Minsk 1, Barcelona F.C. 3

Barcelona advance on combination, 8-1

FC Minsk, Minsk

ROUND OF 16: Lyon 7, Fortuna Hjørring 0

Lyon advance on combination, 11-0

OL Coaching Middle – Décines  

ROUND OF 16: Bayern Munich 2, BIIK-Kazygury 0

Bayern advance on combination, 7-0

FC Twente Stadion – Enschede

ROUND OF 16: Twente 0, Wolfsburg 1

Wolfsburg advance on combination, 7-0

FC Bayern Campus – Munich

ROUND OF 16: Atletico Madrid 1, Man. Metropolis 1 

Atl. Madrid advance on combination 3-2

Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá d – Madrid 

Thurs., Oct 31

ROUND OF 16: PSG 3, Breidablik 1

PSG advance on combination 7-1

Stade Jean Bouin – Paris

ROUND OF 16: Glasgow Metropolis 0 (3), Brøndby 2 (1)

Glasgow Metropolis advance 3-1 on penalties 

Petershill Park – Glasgow  

ROUND OF 16: Arsenal 8, Slavia Praha 0 

Arsenal advance on combination 13-2

Meadow Park Borehamwood

Fri., Aug. 21

QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1

FINAL 

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow Metropolis 1, Wolfsburg 9

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Sat., Aug 22

QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon vs. Bayern Munich 

2 p.m. ET

 CBS All Entry

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

QUARTERFINAL:Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. ET

 CBS All Entry

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Tues., Aug. 25

SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona

2 p.m. ET 

CBS All Entry

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Wed., Aug. 26

SEMIFINAL: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Entry

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

Solar., Aug. 30

FINAL: Wolfsburg/Barcelona vs. TBD

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Entry 

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

