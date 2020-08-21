Getty Pictures



The UEFA ladies’s Champions League has resumed play after a five-month layoff as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The event has shifted to Spain after a spherical of 16 redraw, and can now transfer ahead in an eight-team knockout spherical format beginning with quarterfinals main as much as the championship last.

Spain, Germany, and France every have two golf equipment competing within the event, whereas England and Scotland spherical out the European nations who shall be representing the continent on the highest stage.

Beneath you will discover the total schedule the remainder of the best way. You’ll be able to stream each match on CBS All Entry, together with the ultimate on Aug. 30.

UWCL schedule, matchday begin instances, outcomes