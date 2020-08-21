Watch Now:

Lakers Rout Path Blazers in Sport 2

The Portland Path Blazers should proceed the playoffs with out one in every of their beginning massive males for the rest of the season. The staff introduced Friday night that Zach Collins will endure season-ending ankle surgical procedure, dealing a serious blow to Portland’s probabilities within the first spherical of the postseason. The practically five-month NBA hiatus allowed Collins to totally get well from shoulder surgical procedure that he underwent again in November, which restricted him to only three video games previous to the restart. When he arrived within the bubble, his presence within the beginning lineup helped carry the Path Blazers to the playoffs, however now he should cheer his staff on from the sidelines after this newest harm.

After present process an MRI on Wednesday, it was revealed that he suffered a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture of his left ankle. A date for the surgical procedure has not been introduced, nor the timetable for his restoration, nevertheless, this doesn’t bode nicely for Portland in its present matchup with the Lakers.

Although he was restricted this season, Collins supplies Portland with nice inside protection, in addition to rebounding, and the Blazers may use as a lot dimension as doable towards the peak of the Lakers. Portland is already with out Trevor Ariza, Rodney Hood and Nassir Little, shedding Collins simply provides to the checklist of gamers that the Blazers may desperately use on this matchup. With out Collins returning, meaning will doubtless see extra of rookie ahead Wenyen Gabriel who acquired the beginning within the first two video games for Portland. Gabriel hasn’t offered a lot on both finish of the ground, posting a plus-minus of 0.5, however he is been a greater choice than Hassan Whiteside who was a minus-14 in Sport 2 towards the Lakers. The Blazers are extremely skinny within the frontcourt, so there aren’t a ton of choices for them to pair alongside massive man Jusuf Nurkic.

On Thursday evening, Portland suffered a blowout loss to the Lakers in Sport 2 of that first-round collection, and All-Star guard Damian Lillard got here away from the sport with a dislocated finger that required him to depart the sport. Lillard has been adamant in saying that he’ll play in Sport 3, although Portland coach Terry Stotts mentioned that he expects his star guard to wear a splint during the game.

Sport 3 of the Blazers vs. Lakers collection will happen Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.