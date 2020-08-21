Watch Now:

Patriots Might Contemplate Platoon At QB

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham is having a little bit of a tricky week, because it was reported on Friday morning that he is coping with an damage. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Stidham has been battling discomfort from a leg/hip damage and was not anticipated to follow a lot on Friday. Regardless of rampant hypothesis that Stidham might miss a while, the second-year signal-caller was seen on the follow area Friday, and smiling, according to Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. Rapoport says that the Patriots will proceed cautiously with this case, and Michael Giardi reports that it will likely be a number of weeks earlier than Stidham is again to one hundred pc. Since that is coaching camp, the Patriots are usually not required to launch particular damage studies and groups typically do not remark a lot on accidents throughout press conferences.

As of now, it seems Cam Newton could also be within the lead in relation to the Patriots quarterback battle. On Tuesday, Newton accomplished 9 of 12 passes throughout group drills, and two of his misses had been reportedly because of drops. As for Stidham, he accomplished 8 of 11 throws and threw three interceptions. Rapoport talked about that Stidham hasn’t regarded like himself in follow over the previous few days, and that he hasn’t had the identical energy on his throws as a result of damage. Naturally, you at all times must take these follow nuggets with a grain of salt as Invoice Belichick and his teaching employees are nonetheless making an attempt to determine what the 2020 model of the Patriots will seem like, which will not occur after a number of practices. Each gamers have taken turns taking part in first-team quarterback.

Stidham was the Patriots’ fourth-round decide final season, and he had a stable collegiate profession at Baylor and Auburn — finishing 64.3 % of his passes for 7,217 yards, 48 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two-plus seasons as a starter. He threw passes in solely two NFL video games final season, and accomplished 3 of 4 makes an attempt for 14 yards. Stidham additionally threw one pick-six. He did made some waves within the preseason final 12 months throughout joint practices with the Detroit Lions, however goes to have to do this once more in opposition to a former league MVP if he needs the primary crack at filling Tom Brady’s footwear.