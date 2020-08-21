The Clippers and Mavericks have performed two evenly matched video games to date, and arguably essentially the most thrilling first-round matchup will proceed on Friday with Sport 3. Dallas obtained out to a commanding early lead ing Sport 2 and by no means let up down the stretch, because it shocked the No. 2 seeded Clippers with an extremely environment friendly taking pictures evening from most of its gamers.

L.A., although, remains to be the heavy favourite to win this collection, and it could possibly be mentioned that this group has but to play its greatest basketball on this collection. Regardless of huge performances from Kawhi Leonard and perennial sixth man Lou Williams, it wasn’t sufficient to outlast a Mavericks group that shot 50 p.c from the sphere and 44.8 p.c from 3-point vary. Dallas will not at all times shoot that effectively, and Paul George will not at all times go 4 of 17 from the sphere, however this collection seems to be loads nearer than many had initially anticipated.

Viewing data

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Large World of Sports activities — Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT | Linked TV: TNT app

Odds (through William Hill Sportsbook): Clippers -5 | Over/Beneath: 231.5

Storylines

Clippers: L.A. merely obtained outplayed in Sport 2, because it by no means led for a single second over 4 quarters of motion. Even with Luka Doncic moving into early foul bother, and solely taking part in in 9 minutes of the second half, the Clippers weren’t capable of benefit from that scenario. They did not have a solution to cease any of the myriad of shooters that Dallas deployed, which is uncommon for this defensively stout group. It additionally did not assist that defensive workhorse Patrick Beverley was out for that sport with a calf damage. Beverley is listed as doubtful for Game 3, which is not perfect for the Clippers in making an attempt to comprise Doncic. Sill, although, L.A. will should be extra sound defensively on this contest, and never let guys like Seth Curry and Trey Burke prepare dinner them. On the opposite finish of the ground, the Clippers have to get Paul George going early. The All-Star ahead is taking pictures simply 36 p.c from the sphere and 28 p.c from past the arc. That may’t occur if the Clippers wish to win this sport, and extra importantly this collection.

Mavericks: Dallas got here out with a bit extra hearth in Sport 2, after the group felt that it obtained the quick finish of the stick within the opening sport of the collection with Kristaps Porzingis receiving two questionable technical fouls. Porzingis responded with an environment friendly 23-point, seven-rebound efficiency, and the Mavs’ supporting solid stepped up whereas Doncic was sidelined attributable to foul bother. The environment friendly performances Dallas obtained from the likes of Curry, Burke and Boban Marjanovic might not occur on a constant foundation, and the Mavericks will should be cautious of getting too snug in Sport 3, because the Clippers will certainly attempt to come out and make a press release that they’re the superior group. Nonetheless, although, via two video games, the Mavericks must be fairly pleased with how effectively the group has performed within the postseason in opposition to a championship-contending group.

Sport prediction

The Clippers can have one thing to show in Sport 3, and George will placed on a efficiency to silence the doubters. Nonetheless, L.A. hasn’t discovered a solution to sluggish Porzingis, and the identical goes for Doncic. I feel Dallas pulls out one other surprising win on this one, but it surely’ll be a detailed one. Choose: Mavericks +5