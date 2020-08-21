Watch Now:

Celtics Dominate 76ers to Take 2-0 Collection Lead

(3:46)

It seems as if the Sixers are in over their heads on this sequence, as Boston received with the identical components in Sport 2. Jayson Tatum put up 33 factors and have become the third participant in Celtics historical past to sink eight or extra 3s in a playoff recreation. With out Ben Simmons, Philadelphia can solely hope on a poor capturing night time from Tatum with a purpose to steal a recreation, and contemplating the way in which he is been taking part in by two video games already, that appears unlikely to occur anytime quickly.

Boston, however, adjusted properly with out Gordon Hayward within the lineup, because the versatile wing participant went down in Sport 2 with an ankle sprain that can sideline him for the remainder of this sequence and probably some a part of spherical two of the postseason. The Celtics bench obtained strong performances from Enes Kanter (10 factors) and Grant Williams (9 factors), en path to a blowout win, and with none actual assist for Joel Embiid on the Sixers, it does not appear to be Boston will probably be slowing down any time quickly.

Viewing info

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Vast World of Sports activities — Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT | Related TV: TNT app

Odds: Celtics -5.5 | Over/Below: 217.5



Storylines

Celtics: Even with out Hayward, Boston did not have any points adjusting on the fly and dominating Sport 2. Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown all up up 20-plus factors, and as a workforce the Celtics shot 51.2 p.c from the sphere. When Boston is clicking like this, they are a troublesome workforce to cease, no matter if Philly had Simmons or not. The Celtics’ potent offense and stingy protection is a cause why they might discover themselves within the Jap Convention Finals with one of these play. They will not at all times have capturing nights just like the previous two on this sequence, however the reps these gamers are getting now within the earlier rounds will solely assist once they must face a workforce just like the Raptors or Bucks afterward down the road.

Sixers: After an embarrassing Sport 2 loss there are man questions hanging within the air with Philadelphia. Sure, shedding Simmons is a monumental blow, nonetheless, his absence should not imply the remainder of the offense comes crumbling down. Tobias Harris and Al Horford have merely not performed as much as the contracts they had been paid, and head coach Brett Brown’s seat is now hotter than ever. One of the best this workforce might hope for is to steal one recreation from Boston, as a result of it does not appear to be they’ve a solution to get again on this sequence.

Sport prediction

Philadelphia has provided no cause as to why they need to win a single recreation on this sequence, and till they do Boston will stay the logical choose to win each recreation. Choose: Celtics -5.5