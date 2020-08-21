Watch Now:

In a rising pattern of secrecy amongst NFL head coaches, Kyle Shanahan has joined the fray. Shanahan has usually been direct with the media concerning sure elements of his workforce, giving a direct reply to a query when requested.

These days are now not, as Shanahan stated he is not going to be as upfront concerning personnel and technique techniques.

“This yr is somewhat bit completely different from speaking about who we’re enjoying at what place and why as a result of there is no such thing as a preseason recreation,” Shanahan stated, through Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports activities Bay Space. “Nobody will get any tape, so we’re not going to see something on Arizona till we get on the market for the primary play within the first quarter. And the identical factor with us.”

The rising pattern of hiding info has grow to be commonplace amongst NFL head coaches, which is why Shanahan’s transparency was a breath of recent air for media members. With Shanahan retaining some info within the vest, the San Francisco 49ers are one much less franchise that might be open concerning depth chart battles and breakdowns main as much as the weekly matchup.

From a coaches perspective, it makes loads of sense. Why give your opponent any ounce of a bonus. The chance of unveiling info isn’t value a loss on Sundays.

One main rule change because of the COVID-19 pandemic contains media protection and the way it’s allowed to cowl practices and coaching camps. It’s on a team-by-team foundation, however the Inexperienced Bay Packers took a a lot stricter strategy this yr. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an e-mail was despatched to Packers beat writers — which prompted a response from the Green Bay chapter of the PFWA.

“Transferring ahead, media is now not permitted to say who’s getting rep(etition)s with the primary workforce, second workforce, third workforce and so on., nor who’s being utilized in sure packages or if gamers are rotating amongst positions,” the Packers e-mail learn. “It’s permissible to touch upon play outcomes/participant performances, however you need to keep away from all projections on the depth chart and personnel packages.”

With no preseason video games, Shanahan does not reveal the have to be as simple as in years previous.

“That is what all the opposite coaches are all the time attempting to review,” Shanahan stated. “That is why I am normally extra open with that stuff as a result of they had been going to seek out out within the (preseason) recreation in any case.

“That is one thing we’re realizing now – it is a large distinction as we begin to consider the groups we’re enjoying when you do not have these depth charts you may see your self. So everybody goes a lot off media stories. I may not be as open as I have been prior to now coaching camps.”