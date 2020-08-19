Watch Now:

UEFA Champions League Highlights: PSG vs. Atalanta

(3:23)

UEFA Champions League will conclude its 2019-20 season with 11 matches in 17 days, including seven in Lisbon, Portugal, as a new champion will be crowned on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. You can stream directly on CBS All Access. Matchday coverage begins as early as 8 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ.

As we count down the days to the final, let’s take a look at the race for top goalscorer of the tournament.

15 goals (current leader)

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 12 goals

It’s a shame they’re not handing out the Ballon d’Or Award this year for the best player in the world. Lewandowski is one of the best forwards in the world and often gets overshadowed by the Lionel Messis and Cristiano Ronaldos of the world. At the start of the tournament, he scored four goals in the space of 15 minutes against Red Star Belgrade, shattering the Champions League record for fastest to four goals in one game. He added his 12th and 13th goals against Chelsea on Saturday in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. Lewandowski has scored in each of his seven UCL games this season. With Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund eliminated from the tournament, Lewandowski sits as the clear-cut favorite to win the Golden Boot. It’ll be hard to see anyone catch him.

10 goals

Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund

Haaland started the tournament in the group stage playing for Red Bull Salzburg out of Austria and finished his 2019-20 campaign in the knockout stage representing Borussia Dortmund. Two of Haaland’s 10 goals came in the first leg of the round of 16 against PSG for his new club. Borussia Dortmund failed to hang on and was eventually eliminated by the French side.

9 goals

Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich

Gnabry had an excellent first half for the German giants, scoring twice against Lyon in the semifinals. He now has nine goals in the Champions League, trailing only his teammate Lewandowski for the most goals in the competition. He now has 23 goals in all competitions this season.

6 goals

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Dries Mertens, Napoli

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Memphis Depay, Lyon

5 goals