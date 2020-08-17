( )
The UEFA Europa League resumed play earlier in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany last week, and the season will wrap up on Friday. Two clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season’s Champions League.
Sevilla knocked out Manchester United on Sunday in the first semifinal. They will face Inter Milan, who destroyed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 on Monday.
Below you’ll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.
Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results
|
Wed., Aug. 5
|
ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
FC København Stadium
|
ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
NSK Olimpiyskiy
|
ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Old Trafford
|
ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Arena AufShalke
|
Thurs., Aug. 6
|
ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
MSV Arena
|
ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Bayarena
|
ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
St. Jacob-Park
|
ROUND OF 16: Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Molineux
|
Mon., Aug. 10
|
QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Stadion Köln
|
QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Düsseldorf Arena
|
Tue., Aug. 11
|
QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla 1, Wolves 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
MSV Arena
|
QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 4, Basel 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Arena AufShalke
|
Sun., Aug. 16
|
SEMIFINAL: Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Stadion Köln
|
Mon., Aug. 17
|
SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
|
FINAL
|
CBS All Access
|
Düsseldorf Arena
|
Fri., Aug. 21
|
FINAL: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan
|
3 p.m.
|
CBS All Access
|
Stadion Köln