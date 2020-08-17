Watch Now:

Team Preview: Cleveland Browns

If the Cleveland Browns plan on having a major resurgence in 2020, they’ll probably need another big year from running back Nick Chubb, who gained nearly 1,500 yards on the ground in 2019 and appears to be the centerpiece of the club’s offense. One day into padded practices at training camp, however, the young Pro Bowler could be sidelined for the immediate future. As ESPN’s Field Yates noted, the team has announced that Chubb is undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion after leaving Monday’s practice.

The 24-year-old Chubb was seen leaving the Browns’ practice field earlier this afternoon accompanied by a trainer. While the running back isn’t necessarily in danger of missing Cleveland’s season opener on Sept. 13, he’d be required to pass concussion protocol before returning to action in the event tests reveal such a head injury.

A second-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2018, Chubb has quietly emerged as the Browns’ top play-maker and figures to be a focal point of the team’s offensive strategy under new coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020. After falling four yards short of 1,000 during his rookie season, when he started only nine games but averaged more than five yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns, Chubb broke out in 2019 with nearly 1,800 yards from scrimmage as the Browns’ lead ball-carrier. His 1,494 yards on the ground ranked second among all NFL RBs, behind only Derrick Henry, and he also averaged five yards per touch for the second straight season.

Chubb has yet to miss a game in his young NFL career, appearing in all 16 contests in both 2018 and 2019. In his absence, the Browns are expected to feed No. 2 Kareem Hunt, a former Kansas City Chiefs starter, a heavier workload.