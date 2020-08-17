The third-seeded Boston Celtics look to continue their season-long success over Eastern Conference opponents when they meet the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of their first-round series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Monday. The Celtics were 30-13 this season against the East, while the 76ers were 28-18 within the conference. The 76ers have won four of their last five meetings with the Celtics.

The game from HP Field House in Orlando, Fla., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is seventh in the league in field-goal percentage at 46.8, while Boston is 16th at 46.1. Boston is a 6.5-point favorites in the latest Sixers vs. Celtics odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 218. Before making Celtics vs. Sixers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it’s already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA’s restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. 76ers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for 76ers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Sixers spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Sixers over-under: 218 points

Celtics vs. Sixers money line: 76ers +230, Celtics -270

PHI: Joel Embiid averaged 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds against Boston this season

BOS: Was the ninth-highest scoring team in the NBA in 2019-20, averaging 113.7 ppg.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston enters the series with a statistical edge over Philadelphia in a number of categories from the regular season. The Celtics have the advantage in scoring (113.7 to 110.7), rebounding (46.1 to 45.4), free-throw percentage (80.1 to 75.5), steals (8.26 to 8.03) and blocks (5.64 to 5.33). Coach Brad Stevens is in his seventh season leading the Celtics and has compiled a 318-246 (.564) record. He recorded both his 150th and 200th victories against the 76ers.

Another key member of the Boston offense is forward Jaylen Brown, who averages 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds. Brown scored 20 points or more in four of the seven bubble games after the restart, including a 30-point performance against Portland on Aug. 2. He recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 18 points vs. Miami on Aug. 4. In four games this season against the 76ers, he is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, but had a 32-point, nine-rebound performance in the last meeting against them on Feb. 1.

Why the Sixers can cover

The 76ers are led by Joel Embiid, who averages 23 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Embiid has been nursing several injuries and played in just 51 games this year. Despite a sore right hand and limited to 23 minutes on Friday, Embiid scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 76ers’ 134-96 win over the Houston Rockets. In 11 career games against the Celtics, Embiid is averaging 23.3 points and 12.8 rebounds.

Forward Tobias Harris has also been red hot of late despite limited minutes. Against Toronto on Wednesday, he poured in 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists in 25 minutes of action. He followed that up with 18 points and seven rebounds on Friday in the rout of Houston in 24 minutes. In four games against Boston this season, he averaged 16 points and nine rebounds.

How to make Celtics vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total with Philadelphia’s Shake Milton scoring nearly one point over his average, while Jayson Tatum scores more than two points over his average in the simulations. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.