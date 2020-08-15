Watch Now:

Friday night at Yankee Stadium, Gerrit Cole made his first ever start against the Boston Red Sox as a member of the New York Yankees. Cole was as advertised in his introduction to the rivalry, holding Boston to one run in seven innings. He struck out eight.

“Best pitcher in the game, and that’s what you’re seeing,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including ESPN’s Marly Rivera, following Friday’s game.

Friday’s win (NYY 10, BOS 3) improved Cole to 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA through five starts this season. The win also extended his personal winning streak to 20 straight decisions. Cole has not lost a regular season game since last May, when he was with the Astros.

The 20-game winning streak is tied for the third longest in baseball history according to YES Network researcher James Smyth:

Carl Hubbell, 1936-37 Giants: 24 straight winning decisions Roy Face, 1958-59 Pirates: 22 Gerrit Cole, 2019 Astros to 2020 Yankees: 20 Jake Arrieta, 2015-16 Cubs: 20 Roger Clemens, 1998 Blue Jays to 1999 Yankees: 20 Rube Marquard, 1911-12 Giants: 20

Cole’s teams are 25-2 in his last 27 regular season starts and he has a 1.94 ERA and 0.82 FIP in those 27 starts. It should be noted he did take a loss last postseason — Cole and the Astros dropped Game 2 of the World Series to the Nationals — so this streak covers regular season games only.

The Yankees are in first place in the AL East at 13-6 following Friday’s win. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have the worst record in the American League at 6-14.