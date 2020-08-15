Watch Now:
Expert Breakdown: George Kittle, 49ers Agree To Massive Contract Extension
NFL players are getting paid, and many are breaking league records with their offseason deals. 

In July, Patrick Mahomes dethroned Russell Wilson as the highest-paid quarterback — and player — in the league with a new contract from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 10-year deal worth up to $503 million with incentives is the biggest deal in sports history and the first signing over half a billion dollars.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle became the highest-paid in his position after a five-year extension worth $75 million.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back on the Carolina Panthers, is taking home an average of $16 million a year, with $38 million guaranteed. Another player seeing dollar signs is Todd Gurley, who signed an extension through 2023 with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams worth $60 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus. 

Here is a complete breakdown of the highest-paid players by position by average salary in the NFL:

Quarterback

  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Average annual salary: $45 million
  • Guaranteed: $141.428 million

Running back

  • Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
  • Average annual salary: $16 million
  • Guaranteed: $38 million

Wide receiver

Tight end

  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
  • Average annual salary: $15 million
  • Guaranteed: $40 million

Offensive lineman

Linebacker

Defensive lineman

Safety

  • Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
  • Average annual salary: $14.6 million
  • Guaranteed: $33 million

Cornerback

Kicker

