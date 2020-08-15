Watch Now:

The Opinionated 7-Footers: Should the Lakers be concerned about the Blazers?

(2:03)

A spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs is one the line when the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers meet up on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. If the Blazers win Saturday’s play-in game, they’ll advance as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, while a Memphis win would forced a deciding second game on Sunday. Daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings are hosting single-game showdown slates for this huge matchup.

Which stars should you build your Blazers vs. Grizzlies NBA DFS lineups around? And where is the value further down the price list in the NBA DFS player pool for this single-game slate? Before locking in any Grizzlies vs. Blazers NBA DFS picks, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice and core lineup picks from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He’s returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Thursday, McClure was all over Blazers guard Damian Lillard as one of his top picks. The result: Lillard erupted for 42 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals — returning a whopping 72 points and well over 6x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he’s turned his attention to Grizzlies vs. Blazers on Saturday. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Blazers vs. Grizzlies

For Saturday’s showdown slate, McClure is high on Lillard again. He’s been perhaps the best overall player in the Orlando bubble as he’s put up tournament-winning type of numbers on a regular basis. He’s hit the 40-point mark four times inside the bubble, and with Portland’s season on the line in the past three games, he’s averaged an eye-popping 51.3 points during that span.

He’s at his best when looking for his shot, but he’s also capable of dishing out double-digit assists, as he’s done three times in Orlando as well. Additionally, he returned over 5x value on DraftKings in a matchup against Memphis on July 31 in Orlando as he recorded 29 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Look for him to be on the floor for over 40 minutes as the Blazers try to wrap up a postseason spot, making him a smart choice for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure’s NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. The Oregon product has averaged 23 points over his last five games, well above his season-long average (16.2 ppg). He’s also returned at least 5x value six times on DraftKings in eight games in Orlando, including in that July 31 matchup against Portland.

Opposing guards have put up big numbers against Portland this year, and the Blazers rank 26th in the NBA in scoring defense overall (116.1 ppg). With a great matchup and several strong performances recently, Brooks is one of the top NBA DFS picks you should be all over for Saturday’s single-game slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Blazers vs. Grizzlies

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.