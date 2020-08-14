Watch Now:

2020 Denver Broncos Team Preview: Offense

(8:33)

Denver Broncos players are getting an up-close and personal look as to why the club decided to take wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 overall selection at the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this offseason. As the team begins the early stages of training camp, the Alabama product is specifically wowing folks around the team with his route-running ability. Head coach Vic Fangio even noted Friday that Jeudy has “good polish as a receiver comparing him to other rookie receivers coming out of college.”

Safety Kareem Jackson, who is entering his eleventh season in the NFL and second with the Broncos, took it a step further while speaking to reporters on Friday saying that Jeudy’s route-running ability is unlike anything he’s seen from any player before let alone a rookie.

“I think it’ll be very difficult (for opposing secondaries to defend Jeudy) because he has this unorthodox way of running routes,” Jackson said of the rookie pass catchers. “We were kind of talking about it today. He can get in and out of his breaks better than anyone I’ve ever seen before. For him to be rookie, his tempo and his routes—the way he can change pace and the way he sells things is very rare.

“It’s going to be a challenge for opposing defenses and guys in the secondary. For us, getting a chance to see him every day is going to help us. There’s another guy we see twice a year that kind of puts us in the mind of him in terms of getting in and out of breaks and running routes. For us to be able to see him on a day-to-day basis is going to help us. He’s going to pose a challenge for some other defenses.”

Jeudy’s route-running ability was something he flashed often for the Crimson Tide, catching 77 passes during his final collegiate season in 2019 for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also brings a bit of versatility to the Broncos passing attack, showing the ability in college to play on the outside or come in the slot. His presence along with third-year receiver Courtland Sutton, tight end Noah Fant, and others should make life much easier for second-year quarterback Drew Lock, who is entering his first season as the full-time starter.

Meanwhile, Jackson, an Alabama alum, also noted that he’s watched Jeudy since his freshman year so he knows the young pass-catcher quite well and these high remarks don’t just come from one practice in August. For someone as seasoned him, who has gone up against a number of All-Pro caliber receivers in the league, to pay that high of a compliment to Jeudy, it certainly brings some excitement as to what his rookie campaign will bring. If Jeudy is as advertised, he could make a strong push for Offensive Rookie of the Year.