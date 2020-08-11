Watch Now:

The Vic Beasley situation took another turn on Tuesday, when the Tennessee Titans placed their new addition on the non-football injury list. According to the team, Beasley was placed on the NFI list due to a failed physical, and he will be eligible to re-join his teammates on the practice field once he is able to pass said physical. Less than one week ago, Beasley finally reported to the Titans’ facilities after a prolonged absence, and that extra time off cost him.

Beasley was fined $500,000 for missing 10 days of practice after what was deemed an unexcused absence by the team. The former Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher has to register three straight negative COVID-19 tests and pass his physical before he can suit up for the Titans. Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Beasley will not be punished beyond his financial penalties for his absence, and that he is excited to work with him.

“He is here, which I am excited about,” Vrabel said. “He is in meetings and working through same schedule everyone else is.”

The Titans agreed to terms with Beasley on a one-year deal worth $9.5 million with a max of $12 million back in March, but his absence from Saint Thomas Sports Park has been what has dominated headlines for the past few weeks. There still has been no reason given for his absence, and it doesn’t appear Vrabel will offer one.

Beasley was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He recorded just 26 combined tackles and four sacks in his rookie season, but broke out in a big way in his sophomore year. In 2016, Beasley recorded 39 combined tackles and a league-leading 15.5 sacks. He was named a First Team All-Pro and was selected to his only Pro Bowl. Beasley would never match those numbers from his incredible 2016 campaign, however. He recorded five sacks in both 2017 and 2018, and the Falcons made the decision to exercise his fifth-year option to see if he could return to superstar form in 2019. Beasley did improve, recording a career-high 42 combined tackles with eight sacks, but the Falcons allowed him to hit the open market.