The Phoenix Suns will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The Suns have been the hottest team in the NBA since the restart, winning all six of their games outright and against the spread. Yet they still must win their next two games, and get help, to earn a spot in a Western Conference play-in game. The Sixers have clinched a playoff berth and may be without several key players on Tuesday.

The Suns are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up win. The Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Phoenix is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Sixers vs. Suns odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 226.

Sixers vs. Suns spread: Sixers +9.5

Sixers vs. Suns over-under: 226 points

Sixers vs. Suns money line: Philadelphia 370, Phoenix -450

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers fell 124-121 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Josh Richardson shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, six dimes and five rebounds. Philadelphia is 3-2 since the NBA resumed play.

The Sixers will rest Josh Richardson and are officially listing Al Horford (knee) and Tobias Harris (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday. Joel Embiid has been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Ben Simmons is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Philly occupies the sixth playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday was close at halftime, but Phoenix turned on the heat in the second half with 63 points to pick up the 128-101 win. It was another big night for Devin Booker, who had 35 points and five boards. He tied Walter Davis for the franchise record with 90 career 30-point games. Davis did it in 739 games and Booker in 340.

The Suns’ six-game win streak is the franchise’s longest since December of 2014. But they still must win on Tuesday and Thursday vs. Dallas to keep their play-in game hopes alive. They also need Memphis to lose both Tuesday vs. Boston and Thursday vs. Milwaukee or Portland to lose one either Tuesday vs. Dallas or Thursday vs. Brooklyn.

Phoenix beat Philadelphia 114-109 on Nov. 4. Booker had 40 points.

