The New Orleans Pelicans (30-40) and Sacramento Kings (29-41) saw their slim hopes of qualifying for the postseason go up in smoke on Sunday. Pride is all that will be on the line when the Western Conference foes square off at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando on Tuesday. Both teams had their playoff chances squashed with Portland’s victory over Philadelphia, leaving them each with two games before their experience in the bubble comes to an end.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Sacramento as the 2.5-point favorite. The over-under is 232.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds.

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -2.5

Pelicans vs. Kings over-under: 232.5 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: New Orleans +125, Sacramento -145

NOR: G JJ Redick has recorded double digits in points in all six games of the restart

SAC: The Kings have scored at least 100 points in 25 consecutive contests

Why the Pelicans can cover

Redick had a superb performance against the Spurs, matching a season high with 31 points and setting another with eight 3-pointers. The 36-year-old shooting guard has gone 16-for-33 from beyond the arc over his last three contests. New Orleans will need another strong effort from Redick on Tuesday as its top three scorers — Brandon Ingram (23.8 points), Zion Williamson (22.5) and Jrue Holiday (19.1) — will be kept out of the lineup for precautionary reasons as they deal with knee, knee and elbow ailments, respectively.

The trio’s absence figures to create opportunities for rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to contribute while gaining valuable experience. Hayes, a 20-year-old center, is averaging 7.3 points after recording six in 10 minutes of action on Sunday. A 21-year-old shooting guard, Alexander-Walker scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in his first game of the restart but has produced only three over 18 minutes in his last three contests.

Why the Kings can cover

Despite the loss on Sunday, Sacramento received solid contributions on offense as six players scored in double figures. De’Aaron Fox, who will miss Tuesday’s contest with a shoulder issue, led the way with 26 while Harrison Barnes amassed 11 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and first since Dec. 28. Bogdan Bogdanovic also hit double digits with 13 points, but the Kings are hoping for more from the shooting guard on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Serb scored a total of 62 points over his previous two contests, including a career-high 35 in a 140-125 triumph over New Orleans on Thursday. Sacramento saw three players come off the bench and score 12 or more points — including Buddy Hield, who is second on the team with a 19.2 average. The 27-year-old shooting guard finished with 16 points against the Rockets, marking the fourth time he’s hit double digits in his last five games.

