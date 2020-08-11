The UEFA Europa League resumed play last week after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had a busy resumption, with eight games over two days. The scene shifted to Germany this week, and the semifinals will get underway Monday. Four clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season’s Champions League.
Manchester United and Inter Milan both advanced to the semifinals on Monday and could meet in the title match. On Tuesday, Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk joined them.
Below you’ll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.
Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results
|
Wed., Aug. 5
|
ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
FC København Stadium
|
ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
NSK Olimpiyskiy
|
ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Old Trafford
|
ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Arena AufShalke
|
Thurs., Aug. 6
|
ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
MSV Arena
|
ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Bayarena
|
ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
St. Jacob-Park
|
ROUND OF 16: Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Molineux
|
Mon., Aug. 10
|
QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Stadion Köln
|
QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Düsseldorf Arena
|
Tue., Aug. 11
|
QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla 1, Wolves 0
|
FINAL
|
CBS All Access
|
MSV Arena
|
QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel
|
FINAL
|
CBS All Access
|
Arena AufShalke
|
Sun., Aug. 16
|
SEMIFINAL: Sevilla vs. Manchester United
|
3 p.m.
|
CBS All Access
|
Stadion Köln
|
Mon., Aug. 17
|
SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
|
3 p.m.
|
CBS All Access
|
Düsseldorf Arena
|
Fri., Aug. 21
|
FINAL: TBD vs. TBD
|
3 p.m.
|
CBS All Access
|
Stadion Köln