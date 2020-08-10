The NBA seeding games in Orlando are beginning to wind down, but there’s still plenty of action for NBA DFS players. There’s a five-game slate on Monday and DraftKings is hosting a $500K Shootaround, while FanDuel has a $400K NBA Clutch Shot. Building winning NBA DFS lineups in daily Fantasy tournaments such as these means finding the top values in the NBA DFS player pool.

There’s a lot to consider with injuries piling up and teams taking the floor with differing levels of motivation. Before finalizing your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He’s won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NBA DFS strategy, advice and core lineup plays can give your roster a big edge on Monday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He’s returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Sunday, McClure was all over Rockets small forward Ben McLemore, making him one of his core lineups picks on DraftKings. The result: McLemore, who was only $3,800, scored 20 points — returning well over 7x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings. He’s been dealing with a mouth injury, but is listed as probable for Monday’s matchup with the Raptors. McClure likes the idea of building NBA DFS lineups around Antetokounmpo because he’s gone off for 33 or more points and 12 or more rebounds in his last two outings.

And though he draws a challenging matchup on paper against Toronto, he’s had no issue getting his numbers against the Raptors this season. In two matchups he’s averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 assists and a whopping 17.0 rebounds per game, so confidently lock him in your lineups for Monday’s slate.

McClure’s NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,900 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings), who should help carry the load offensively for a Dallas squad that will be without Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on Monday.

Hardaway has been a valuable asset for NBA daily Fantasy players when used in the right spots, returning over 6x value on DraftKings three times in his last eight games. McClure likes his chances to post those kind of numbers against the Jazz on Monday, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks for this slate.

