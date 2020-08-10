Cleveland sent right-hander Zach Plesac home on Sunday for violating Major League Baseball’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Plesac violated the team rules and the league’s protocols by reportedly going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday. Cleveland is in Chicago for series against the White Sox and Cubs.

As a result of breaking protocol, Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19. He made his scheduled start on Saturday against the White Sox and threw six scoreless innings.

This is the first known instance of a player being punished for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. The Indians taking quick action with Plesac should help prevent any chance of exposure to the rest of the team and the club’s traveling party. But according to the CDC, the incubation period for COVID-19 can extend up to 14 days, with an average length of four-to-five days from the time from exposure to development of symptoms.

In updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols announced by the league, all 30 MLB teams were required to travel with a compliance officer who ensures that the team staff and players adhere to the league’s health and safety protocols. Already in the 2020 MLB season, the Cardinals and Marlins have already suffered COVID-19 outbreaks and 27 games have been postponed.