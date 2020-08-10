The Central Division-champion Milwaukee Bucks have three games remaining before their quest for the second NBA championship in franchise history begins. Before wrapping up the regular-season schedule with a pair of sub-.500 teams, the Bucks will look to send a message when they take on the defending champion Toronto Raptors at the HP Field House in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday. Milwaukee (55-15) has clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight season and is gearing up for a postseason rematch with Toronto (50-19), which won their showdown in last year’s conference final in six games. The Bucks have lost three of their last four contests, including a 136-132 overtime decision against Dallas on Saturday, while the Raptors improved to 4-1 since the restart with Sunday’s 108-99 triumph over Memphis.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Milwaukee as a six-point favorite. The over-under is 228 in the latest Raptors vs. Bucks odds.

Raptors vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -6

Raptors vs. Bucks over-under: 228 points

Raptors vs. Bucks moneyline: Toronto +190, Milwaukee -220

TOR: The Raptors have scored at least 100 points in 10 consecutive contests

MIL: F Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double in 23 of his last 24 games

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto followed its first loss of the restart with a solid performance against the Grizzlies as it scored 40 points in the second quarter to take a 60-54 lead at halftime and limited Memphis to 30-percent shooting in third. It was a milestone victory for the Raptors, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the East and a first-round meeting with Brooklyn while reaching 50 wins for the fifth consecutive season. Six players reached double figures in points on Sunday, with Pascal Siakam leading the way with 26.

Last season’s Most Improved Player, the 26-year-old power forward from Cameroon leads the Raptors with a 23.1-point average and has hit double digits in each of his 58 games this campaign. Serge Ibaka scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Memphis for his 20th double-double of the season and first of the restart. The 30-year-old had recorded three consecutive double-doubles before the NBA halted operations in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee, which faces Orlando in the first round, will be looking to atone for a horrendous stretch that paved the way to defeat on Saturday. The Bucks allowed the Mavericks to go on a 16-point run at the worst possible time, surrendering the final seven points of the fourth quarter and first nine of overtime. Antetokounmpo had a strong game before fouling out as he registered 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Brook Lopez also scored a season-high 34 points against Dallas, with 21 coming in the second quarter. It was the highest amount of points the 32-year-old center has produced in any period during his 12-year NBA career. The Bucks have had no problems with the Raptors this season, posting a 10-point victory at home in November and an 11-point triumph at Toronto in February.

