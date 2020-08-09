Watch Now:

NBA Recap: Damian Lillard And Paul George Beef After Clippers Win

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Visa Athletic Center. Philadelphia currently holds the sixth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers enter Sunday’s matchup a half-game behind the Heat and Pacers, who are tied for the fourth spot. Meanwhile, the Blazers are 1.5-games behind the final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Blazers vs. Sixers spread: Blazers -3

Blazers vs. Sixers over-under: 229 points

Blazers vs. Sixers money line: Portland -165, Philadelphia +145

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 122-117 to the Los Angeles Clippers. CJ McCollum shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and eight assists. Damian Lillard scored 22 points but missed two free throws with 18.6 seconds left and missed a three-point attempt with 9.5 seconds remaining. Gary Trent Jr. also had 22 points.

The Blazers are a half-game ahead of the Spurs and Suns and one game ahead of the Pelicans for a Western Conference play-in berth. Portland enters Sunday’s showdown averaging 114.3 points per game this season, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers netted a 108-101 win over the Orlando Magic this past Friday. Al Horford had 21 points in addition to nine boards. It was the third consecutive victory for Philadelphia. Tobias Harris had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 23 points and 13 boards and Alec Burks contributed 22 points.

The Sixers were able to sustain momentum despite being without Ben Simmons, who will undergo left knee surgery and is likely done for the season. Simmons was averaging 16.4 points, eight assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. The loss of Simmons will certainly hurt, but Philadelphia will rely heavily on its defense to produce wins. The 76ers are allowing an average of 107.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

