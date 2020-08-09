With receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson deciding to opt out of the 2020 season, the Dolphins have reportedly added a veteran receiver to help fill holes at the position. Miami has signed former Colts receiver Chester Rogers to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A former undrafted rookie out of Grambling State, the 6-foot, 184-pound Rogers caught 111 passes for 1,221 yards and 11 touchdowns during his four seasons in Indianapolis. Rogers’ best season with the Colts took place in 2018, when he caught 53 of 72 targets for 485 yards and two touchdowns while making a career-high 10 starts. Last season, Rogers caught 16 of 28 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 13.

In Miami, Rogers joins a Dolphins receiving corps that is currently led by DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Parker, a 2015 first-round pick, is coming off of a 2019 season that saw him set career highs with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams, an undrafted rookie in 2019, caught 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns despite playing in just eight games.

The Dolphins’ receiving corps also includes Gary Jennings, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and 2020 seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry. Jennings, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, appeared in just one game for the Dolphins last season after initially beginning his career with the Seahawks. Grant, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, has blossomed into a solid punt/kickoff returner, returning two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Ford, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, caught 23 passes for 244 yards last season after not recording a single catch as a rookie. Hollins, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during his rookie season. He was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins late in the 2019 season. The 5-10, 181-pound Perry played multiple positions at Navy before becoming the school’s starting quarterback in 2018. Last fall, Perry’s 2,017 rushing yards set an NCAA record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

The Dolphins are ushering in a new era at quarterback this season. They spent the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 69.3% of his passes with 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions during his time at Alabama. And despite sustaining a serious hip injury last fall, Tagovailoa declared that he is “ready to go” just before the start of the Dolphins’ training camp.