Texas Rangers’ new stadium to host drive-in music concerts.

With the coronavirus pandemic having shut down every Major League ballpark in the country until further notice, there hasn’t been much activity to fill the 30 ballparks around MLB. But the Texas Rangers want to change that by using the stadium’s parking lot to host concerts that will adhere to CDC regulations about social distancing.

The idea is called the Concert In Your Car series and will take place in early June for four days. The acts include Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, along with Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler, who will do acoustic sets, each about an hour-long, for folks to listen to and enjoy from the comfort of their car.

Organizers told USA Today on Tuesday that approximately 400 cars will be permitted for shows each night. Fans can listen to the concert through FM radio signals in their car, and tickets will be $40 per vehicle. While the parking lot could hold up to a thousand vehicles, organizers want to allow room for proper distancing guidelines to be followed. As a result, concessions and merchandise sales will not be occurring during these shows.

The first concert on June 4 will be Eli Young Band. Following them the next night will be Whiskey Myers. Pat Green, a Rangers season ticket holder, will perform June 6, and Josh Abbott Band and Fowler will finish up the series on June 7.